Labor and Coalition make renewable energy promises ahead of election

IN a refreshing and promising change for the community reflecting an end to the climate wars, the renewable energy sector is front and centre at the upcoming NSW election with the Labor and Liberal NSW parties unveiling their plans and promises for clean energy if elected.

Incumbent Dominic Perrottet is promising a new $1.5 billion Clean Energy Superpower Fund which will be fast-tracked if he stays in office.

The fund would ultimately see more rooftop solar, community batteries, big grid batteries and pumped hydro implemented across NSW.

It’s been stated that many families are set to save on their energy bills as a result of the promised plan – which will be an enticer with bills and interest rates causing trouble nationwide.

To rival his opponent, NSW Labor leader Chris Minns aims to create a $1 billion state-owned energy security company to drive investment in renewables.

“We want the state to be able to invest in solutions that ensure reliability in the system and keep the lights on and create new jobs for the state,” Minns said.

“Privatisation does not work. It has been a disaster for New South Wales and under Labor it stops.”

“This is not a Band-Aid solution. Whilst it will take time for the benefits to be realised, this is a serious, long-term step towards fixing the mess left by the Liberal-National government.”

Coalition leader Perrottet promised a long-term plan which focuses on privatisation, suggesting that Labor’s plans of leaving the private sector will be a disaster financially.

“The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government’s long term economic plan includes rolling out our Roadmap – the most ambitious renewable energy policy in the nation – which is expected to attract $32 billion in private investment and support more than 9000 jobs by 2030,” Perrottet said.

“Chris Minns and NSW Labor talk a big game about nationalising the grid, but the reality is that this would blow a $32 billion black hole in the budget and drive-up household energy bills.

“Only a re-elected Liberal and Nationals Government can be trusted to lower energy bills and manage the state’s economy.”

The debate surrounding the topic of renewable energy between both political parties underlines the recent efforts of the NSW government to transform how electricity is used in the state.

It was announced last week that up to 3 local communities will take part in a program across the state where the private sector can brainstorm innovative ways to completely de-carbonise homes.

According to minister for energy Matt Kean, households with rooftop solar systems are already saving $600 a year.

“Rooftop solar is a no-brainer to save money on energy bills but we know that tens of thousands of families can’t get the full benefit of their system because of network constraints which limit the amount of energy they can export to the grid,” Kean said.

“The Clean Energy Superpower Fund will bust through these constraints, helping to roll out the storage and network infrastructure that the grid needs to unlock the renewable energy of the future.”

“This will include infrastructure like community batteries that benefit more households, no matter whether you own your own home, or live in a rental or apartment.

Kean also makes reference to the war between Russia and Ukraine which has led to the global energy crisis.

“We need to make sure that we secure every electron we can to put downward pressure on energy prices and stop Vladimir Putin pushing up our power prices ever again.”

The Coalition’s announcement of the Clean Energy Superpower Fund follows the Rewiring the Nation agreement between the Liberal-Nationals government and the Commonwealth in December.

Rewiring the Nation was concocted in a joint $7.8 billion deal to support eight transmission and REZ jobs and deliver more reliable energy across the grid on the east-coast.