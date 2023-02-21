Gamuda sustainability innovations good for owners hip pocket

MALAYSIAN property developer Gamuda Land is bringing first-to-market sustainability innovations to the Canopy on Normanby residential project in South Melbourne.

The project at 272 Normanby Road, around 3km out from the Melbourne CBD, is set to feature energy harvesting technology and a micro-forest urban park.

This will mark Melbourne’s first Ground Source Heat Pump (GSHP) with an energy pile system in a residential setting, which is set to generate 5% to 10% of the building’s energy needs.

This on top of carbon-reducing infrastructure such as a 86KW PV solar rooftop system, an on-site rainwater harvesting system with a 35kL rainwater tank, circular economy in-built recycling infrastructure, and EV charging with onsite car, scooter and bike sharing.

“We are utilising the expertise of our global counterparts to bring sustainable energy solutions to Melbourne. Onsite renewables are predicted to save residents more than $27,156 cost saving per annum on electricity bills, a reduction of roughly $130 per apartment,” said Jarrod Tai, general manager at Gamuda Land Australia.

“We understand the ongoing struggle for individuals and families as energy costs continue to rise. It is extremely important that we develop these ways to reduce costs for future residents, while significantly decreasing our carbon footprint.”

Gamuda Land has appointed Hayball Architects to the project, with landscape design by OCULUS.

As well as appointing sustainability consultants HIP V HYPE, not-for-profit vegetation experts The Heart Gardening Project, Miyawaki forest makers SUGi and Indigenous urban design advisors MURRI : YUL.

Collaboration between these experts will see the biodiversity of the site restored, as well as Melbourne’s first Miyawaki forest in a residential setting established.

The forest will be part of a new 3,000 sqm community park that proposes the permanent closure of Johnson Street.

Gamuda Land is targeting a 5 Star Green Star Rating and 7.5 Average NatHERS rating.

With these sustainable features in place, buyers will be eligible for Gateway Bank’s Green Plus Home Loan, which offers a 0.25% discount off the standard premium package variable home loan rate.

“Gateway is strongly aligned with Gamuda Land’s commitment to the environment and its drive to generate positive impact through sustainable initiatives. Throughout the vetting process, we were impressed by the initiatives that have been integrated throughout the entire project, each with the environment at the forefront,” said Zeb Drummond, COO at Gateway Bank.

Comprising 213 apartments, The Canopy on Normanby will feature a mix of one, two and three-bedroom residences priced from $475,000.

Construction on the project is expected to commence in mid-2023 with anticipated completion by Autumn 2025.

The developer announced it was expanding its Australian pipeline last month, after acquiring a St Kilda Road site in Melbourne, earmarked for a low-density project.