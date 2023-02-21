MPG to jettison Village Lakeside centre

AN exciting opportunity has opened up for investors in the market for shopping centres with Melbourne’s Village Lakeside Shopping Centre offered for sale.

The shopping centre is located within Pakenham, a suburb 53 km outside of Melbourne’s CBD.

The 3654 sqm centre currently operates on an 11,220 sqm parcel of land and a zoned Comprehensive Development Zone. It also provides 180 car spaces.

Stuart Taylor, Tom Noonan and MingXuan Li are running the public expression of interest campaign for JLL on behalf of an MPG Funds Management Ltd. MPG Funds Management Ltd owns the asset in their MPG Retail Brands Property Trust.

The Lakeside Shopping Centre’s worth has likely grown in the last few years due to the burgeoning retail activity in the area. The centre itself is anchored by a successful Coles and is supported by 10 other specialty stores including a bakery, pharmacy, butcher and bottle-o.

Located within Pakenham’s Princes Highway retail precinct, the shopping centre is surrounded by the likes of nearby ALDI, Dan Murphy’s, Bunnings, Officeworks and HomeCo Pakenham.

Retail expenditure within the trade area of 40,000 people is $601.3 million with an expected 3.1% rise per annum to hit $1.21 billion by 2041. The annual compounding growth rate of the area is 1.3% with the trade area set to feature over 50,000 residents by 2041.

The listing of the Lakeside Shopping Centre follows Colliers’ listing of Cranbourne West Shopping Centre which is approx. 50 km from Melbourne’s CBD.

Stuart Taylor, senior director of retail investments at JLL is expecting many investors to come after this opportunity.

“We are anticipating significant interest in the asset, with non-discretionary or convenience focused shopping centres continuing to attract the deepest and most competitive buyer pool within the retail property sector.”

“Village Lakeside Shopping Centre provides investors with an attractive, inflation hedged income growth profile, with Coles Supermarket currently paying percentage rent, with balance of tenants providing annual reviews linked to CPI or a fixed percentage” Taylor added.