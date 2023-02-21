Oreana proposes new Tarneit retail village

MELBOURNE-based developer Oreana Property has lodged plans to for a new village shopping centre and piazza in the fast-growing Tarneit.

Having acquired the 1.4-hectare site at 800 Derrimut Road last year, which sits within the 461-lot Bluestone Estate, Satterley’s masterplanned community, the proposed centre will comprise a 1,000 square metre supermarket, gym, medical centre, shops, restaurants, childcare centre and 23 townhouses.

“We want to provide a space for the local community that is both beautiful and inviting, while also functional and convenient,” said Tony Sass, managing director at Oreana Property.

“Our main focus has been on the design and on how we tie together the new with the old, paying homage to the area’s heritage with the use of bluestone within the village centre, including within the building’s façade and public spaces.

With the project also seeing the creation of a village piazza, which will will connect waterways on the site’s western side and new parkland to the east, to establish a new central hub.

“Another key feature of the design is fostering connection from the adjoining waterways and parkland through the centre, which culminates in the proposed new village piazza,” added Sass.

“Our vision is that the centre and its piazza will become a meeting place where the Tarneit community can shop, eat and access vital community services.”

The new town centre would provide connectivity and services to the more than 1,000 new dwellings under construction in the immediate vicinity and to additional surrounding masterplanned communities, Creekstone and Harlow.

Oreana Property has worked closely with project-architects, Clarke Hopkins Clarke, and the estate developer of Bluestone, Satterley.

“Bluestone Estate is a hive of construction right now and Satterley’s project team will continue to work with Oreana and keep residents updated on the planning process and outcomes involving the planned shopping village,” said Jack Hoffman, general manager for Victoria and Queensland at Slatterley.

“Access to retail and community hubs are an important feature of any masterplanned community.”

Oreana is also currently The Square Tarneit on Sayers Road, which includes a mix of childcare, retail, restaurants and a petrol station, due for completion at the end of 2023.

With the group also planning to are planning to transform their South Yarra Square site into a $250 million project at 169-175 and 177 Toorak Road into a luxury hotel, retail and office complex.

Construction on the new Tarneit shopping centre is anticipated to commence in the first quarter of 2024, following council approval, with completion targeting early-2025.