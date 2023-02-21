Gosford education sector gets major boost

A FINAL agreement has been signed between the NSW Government and the University of Newcastle for a new campus on Gosford, 10 months after they announced their collaboration.

The University of Newcastle and the Liberals and Nationals Government joined forces in April 2022 to bring a new state-of-the-art campus to the Central Coast. The project has been undergoing design plans since.

After the signing of this final agreement, the next phase of this development will take place.

The university is expected to play a key role in the Six Cities plan.

“Together with our investments in the Central Coast Strategy and in faster rail – investment in education will grow this amazing region’s economy, boost local jobs, and create a beating civic heart in Gosford,” minister for infrastructure, cities and active transport Rob Stokes said.

“This campus will become a cornerstone of the Liberals and National’s Six Cities plan, creating a catalyst for development and investment to bring jobs closer to home for the people of the Central Coast.”

The project is a three-way collaboration between the University of Newcastle, Federal Government and NSW Government. The Federal Government provided funding of $18 million in 2019 towards the project, a figure which the University agreed to meet.

University of Newcastle’s Ourimbah campus has educated 40,000 students in the space of 30 years.

Professor Zelinsky, Vice-Chancellor of the University suggested in April that over 1000 students would be at the Gosford campus by completion.

He also estimated that the figure would crack 3000 within a decade.

Zelinsky says the campus is beneficial for far more outside of providing another site for students.

“This new campus gives us the opportunity to increase educational participation rates, generate new jobs, support emerging industries, develop the health services workforce, and foster innovation and entrepreneurship. We are also pursuing our plans to provide safe and affordable student accommodation on the site,” he said.

The new campus is set to be built at 299-309 Mann Street, Gosford. Ideas are currently being explored regarding adding student accommodation to the remainder of the site.

Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Alister Henskens said the new campus opens up a great opportunity for local students.

“The University of Newcastle is a global leader in education, so this new world-class facility will enable local students to study and build skills without needing to travel long distances,” Henskens said.

“The new campus will further enhance NSW’s standing as an international destination of choice for study, research and work.”