Growthbuilt to deliver luxury Chatswood residential

JOINT venture partners Central Element and commercial real estate financier MaxCap have teamed up with design and construction company Growthbuilt to deliver $150 million luxury residential development, Ethos Chatswood.

The SJB-designed 17-level mixed-use development on Sydney’s Lower North Shore will comprise ultra-luxury one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom residences and penthouses complimented by boutique retail and a resident-only sky lounge and wellness studio with space for yoga, exercise and meditation.

While Ethos Chatswood’s Penthouse Collection will feature natural palettes, exclusive interior design elements, open-air balconies and native plants.

“Ethos marks our third collaboration with the team at Growthbuilt. Our vision at Central Element is to build exceptionally liveable developments that exceed expectations,” said Nathan Chivas, managing director at Central Element.

“We work with our partners to create and invigorate communities and build homes that will shape the future of Australian living. It is important that we partner with businesses that share our vision – and the team at Growthbuilt have a proven track record in their commitment to build to exceptional quality.”

Last year, during the launch weekend for the project, 60% of the luxury apartments were snapped, following a high volume of interest and unprecedented enquiry levels.

Growthbuilt is set to commence construction on Ethos Chatswood, which marks the the first luxury residential offering to hit the Chatswood market in almost four years.