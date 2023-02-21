APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Semaphore, SA

A retail and residential building in the Adelaide beachside suburb of Semaphore has sold for $3.5 million, after being put to the market for the first in 70 years.

On a corner position with three street frontages, 57 & 57 Semaphore Road has a 440 sqm building occupied by Vinnies and real estate agents Century 21 on the ground floor with two high-ceiling apartments above. Current return is around $130,000 per annum.

Kate Smith and Allan Edmonds of Harcourts Smith – Semaphore sold the property in conjunction with Con Kavooris of The Commercial Agency – Adelaide.

Industrial

Boronia, VIC

A brand-new eastern Melbourne warehouse at 13 Macquarie Place, Boronia was listed for lease at 6pm on a Friday night and an acceptable offer had been finalised by midday the following Monday.

CVA’s Ian Angelico and Stan Dawidowski leased 13 Macquarie Place at $125,000 per year. The warehouse building spans 883 sqm, including office space, and is on 1,434 sqm of land with five on-site car parks, and close to Mountain Highway, Canterbury Road, Dorset Road and Eastlink.

Keilor East, VIC

A 435 sqm office and warehouse located in a tightly held industrial precinct in Melbourne’s north west has been leased at a commencing rental rate of just under $150 per sqm net per annum.

GormanKelly did the deal.

Office

Silverwater, NSW

The Mathematical Association of New South Wales has secured new office space in Silverwater, 15 kilometres west of the Sydney CBD.

JLL’s Maria Mangcoy negotiated the deal for Suite 103 and 106, 63-79 Parramatta Road, Silverwater-Gateway Business Park at a gross rate of $446 per sqm.

The Mathematical Association of New South Wales committed to a five year lease term for the 138 sqm office.

Newstead, QLD

Universal Buyers Agents has taken out a three-year lease over a 275 sqm office on Brisbane’s CBD fringe. They will pay gross rent of $65,000 per year for 21 Kyabra Street.

Your Commercial managed the lease.