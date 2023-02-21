Newmark in strong position to weather challenging conditions

WHILE delivering gains in property income, Newmark Property REIT (ASX:NPR) saw profits drop over the HY23 period.

NPR posted a statutory net profit of $3.4 million, a $0.9 million decline from the previous corresponding period.

This was attributed to an increase in costs and net fair value loss on its investment properties and derivative instruments. Though this was partially offset by an increase in property income.

“NPR has continued to deliver on its core objective to deliver predictable and stable distributions underpinned by a high-quality real estate portfolio with a secure income stream and high-quality diversified tenancy mix,” said Ed Cruickshank, fund manager at NPR.

FFO was at $7.0 million, an increase of $1.3 million or 22.8% from the pcp, with like-for-like income growth of 3.3%.

Distributions were declared and paid at 5.0 cents per stabled security for the period, in line with forecasts.

Total portfolio value was up to $558.7 million, an increase of $71.3 million after acquisitions in July and December, bringing the portfolio up to nine assets.

There were no changes in portfolio value from valuations, with two being independently valued and the remainder internally.

NTA per stapled security was down 1% to $1.96, attributed to NPR’s portfolio being underpinned by a secure income stream with contractual rental grow, no near expiries and a diversified national tenancy mix.

Occupancy is at 99.6%, with over 90% of portfolio tenants made up of leading nationals and 74.1% underpinned by Wesfarmers Group entities, including 67.5% to Bunnings.

WACR is at 4.74%, WALE is at 6.6 years, with no near-term expiries and no income expiring in FY23, as well as less than 5% income expiring between FY23 and FY25.

Gearing was at 34.2%, with 50.1% of its $275 million debt facility hedged.

“NPR is in a strong position to weather current macro-economic challenges and continue to deliver on its objectives for investors,” concluded Cruickshank.

NPR reaffirmed its FY23 distribution guidance of 8.9 to 9.1 cpu and a 2H FY23 distribution guidance of 3.9 to 4.1 cpu.