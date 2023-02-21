Housing starts poised to fall to new decade-low

HOUSE building is set for its worst year in a decade following the Reserve Bank’s unbroken run of interest rate rises since May, which will impact the supply of housing stock.

HIA’s Outlook Report shows the number of detached housing starts will decline this year and fall below 100,000 starts per year for the first time in a decade in 2024, to just 96,300, marking a very rapid slowdown from the 149,000 starts in 2021.

“The 2022 cash rate increases were sufficient to bring this building boom to an end and further increases in 2023 will accelerate this downturn,” HIA chief economist, Tim Reardon said.

“There was a large volume of work in the pipeline when rates started to rise in May 2022, and there remains a record number of homes under construction, but this will shrink quickly as market confidence continues to fade.”

Major lenders ANZ and NAB are expecting interest rates to now peak at 4.1% as the Reserve Bank seeks to curb inflation, which has hit 7.8% – its highest rate since 1990.

Lending for the purchase or construction of a new home had already fallen to its lowest level since 2012 by the end of 2022, Reardon said, adding that the full impact of last year’s rate increases is still to flow through to households.

New home sales have plunged by almost 50% and further interest rate rises are tipped to drive sales lower, according to the HIA.

Multi-unit starts were impaired last year by the acute shortage of labour and materials prompted many developers and builders to postpone projects into 2023.

“Unlike detached home construction, the number of multi-units commencing construction should increase as the acute shortage of housing, returning migrants and students, and affordability constraints continue to drive demand for housing,” Reardon said.

“It is unfortunate that the RBA appears set to repeat the cycle the building industry experienced after the GFC. Following an initial cut to rates, the RBA then increased rates quickly, bringing the building industry to a stall, before being forced to cut rates again to avoid adverse impacts on the wider economy.”

He said higher rates would also further impair the ability of the market to respond to the acute shortage of housing stock.

“One policy tool at the disposal of government is to ease the barriers put in place in recent years that restrict first home buyer access to a mortgage. Over a decade of macroprudential restrictions have seen borrowing for those with less than a 20% deposit become increasingly expensive. This inevitably leads to banks increasingly lending to those that already own a home.

“Easing the barriers to home ownership need not undermine the efforts of the RBA or the government to reduce inflationary pressures.”