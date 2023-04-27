COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 2 Min Read
A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Industrial

Artarmon, NSW

A double block on Sydney’s lower North Shore has sold for the first time in over 30 years, fetching $5.1 million at auction.

Haran Paheerathan and Nick Spasevski of Taylor Nicholas – North Shore sold the property on behalf of a deceased estate.

The combined site of 967 sqm at 7-9 Whiting Street has industrial zoning and was offered with a lease running until the end of May. It has a small single-level cottage and ample parking within the hardstand area.

 

Office

Fortitude Valley, QLD

A co-working company has bought a 158 sqm Brisbane city fringe office for $440,000. Raine & Horne Commercial sold 20/115 Wickham Street.

 

Retail

Glen Waverley, VIC

A former karaoke bar at Level 1, 23 -27 Railway Parade, Glen Waverley has been leased to an established CBD operator who will transform the space into a food and beverage offering.

The 520 sqm site was taken off the market within two weeks and will commence on a rental of $240,000 net p.a. plus GST and outgoings negotiated by Gorman Allard Shelton’s D’Andra Rao.

