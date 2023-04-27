Education sector targets Fortitude Valley

EDUCATION operator SITS Education has acquired an additional 350sqm in Fortitude Valley’s K Tower for $1.6 million, bringing sales in the building to more than $13 million over six months.

The Melbourne-based operator snapped up lots 29, 77 and 78 at Level 6/269 Wickham Street in the inner Brisbane suburb.

Tony Wang and Shaun Seeto, agents from Colliers managed the deal, which was the fourth transaction Colliers completed in the building over the last six months, for a value over $13 million across 2,979sqm.

“This presents approximately 30 per cent of the building in six months to the education sector showing the huge demand in this space,” said Wang.

“We are still seeing high demand from onshore and offshore education operators looking for properties with 9B Classification, but the market has a limited number of buildings that can grant this classification for education purposes, which has driven up the price.”

SITS Education has a campus in both Brisbane City and Logan and came upon the Fortitude Valley location when looking for a new office to replace their city campus when the lease expired.

“They had missed a few opportunities and finally we are able to identify the half floor on Level 6 of 269 Wickham Street,” said Seeto.

“These transactions demonstrate Colliers is the true leader of QLD Asia Market experts who are able to assist Asia-pacific clients to identify the right property, and we are the strata market experts with over 63 per cent market share of the commercial office strata assets transaction in the past 12 months.”

According to Colliers research, international student visa applications in Australia were up 189% in December 2022, increasing from 26,767 in the same pre-pandemic period 2019 to 77,311.

“This significant increase in international student numbers has driven demand for training space by educational institutions that specialise in vocational education and training,” said Pragya Sharma, researcher at Colliers Queensland.

“For the first time, Australia granted more visas than the United States, with the US issuing 42,237 visas, compared to 77,311 in Australia, 83 per cent above the US rates.”

In Victoria alone, the number of student visa holders has more than doubled since international borders reopened in December 2021 to 141,000, according to data from the department of Home Affairs.

“The number of visas submitted also indicates that the number of visas lodged this fiscal year is already tracking close to the previous year and is likely to outperform it by the conclusion of this financial year,” concluded Sharma.