More housing lots to cater for demand

THE Queensland government has unlocked more than 1,100 new housing lots at the master planned city of Aura in Caloundra South.

The Sunshine Coast master planned city of Aura now has more than 50% of lots for the planned 20,000 homes approved by Economic Development Queensland (EDQ).

“The Palaszczuk Government is well on the way to creating a new regional city for the Sunshine Coast that will be a fantastic space to live, work and play,” said Steven Miles, deputy premier.

“We are addressing housing shortages by facilitating a diverse range of housing choices within Caloundra South, including both smaller and larger lot sizes, terrace housing, multiple dwellings, a senior living community and social and affordable housing.

The first stage of a retail centre in Aura has also been approved by EDQ, which is set to comprise up to 30,000 sqm of retail space.

“The approval of a first stage of up to 30,000 sqm of retail space is also a significant step in the future development of a thriving town centre that will create 15,000 jobs,” said Jason Hunt, Caloundra MP.

“I’m really looking forward to the completion of the Bells Creek Arterial Road extension, which we know will be a key infrastructure milestone in ensuring locals have an alternative connection to the Bruce Highway.”

Aura sits in the Queensland Government’s Caloundra South Priority Development Area (PDA) and is set to become one of the country’s largest master planned communities.

“A new overpass at Bells Creek Arterial Road has already been completed and dedicated to pedestrian and cycling paths to support active lifestyles for residents,” added Hunt.

“Primary and secondary schools are already established with future schools currently being planned. It’s great to see Caloundra growing into one of the most exciting and vibrant regions in the South East.”

Approximately 4,500 lots currently have homes either completed on under construction, with the city featuring a range of lot sizes and housing choices, as well as social and affordable housing.

“Queensland will look quite different by the time we reach the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the Palaszczuk Government is ensuring we’re making changes for the better, by ensuring the Games are the anchor for urban growth and renewal across SEQ,” concluded Miles.