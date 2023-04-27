AND FINALLY

Stonebridge grows development sales business

By Liz Jordan

AGENTS Stonebridge Property Group has expanded its specialised development site sales division, appointing Andrew Milligan as director, who will operate from the Melbourne office.

After a 10-year career in international finance, Andrew transitioned into a brokerage role with a privately owned commercial agency and transacted with some of Melbourne’s most prominent private and institutional capital. Working with Emmetts Real Estate, he sold 671 Chapel Street in the inner suburb of South Yarra, for $37.55 million to Home for a build-to-rent project.

Milligan, on his move to Stonebridge said, “Their asset specialisation across multiple property sectors, and my focus on metro development sites means I can leverage mine and the broader team’s considerable experience and market presence to continue to deliver high quality outcomes for our clients”.

Julian White, national partner at Stonebridge Property Group said of Milligan, “His knowledge of the development sector and market activity will ensure we can continue providing a heightened level of service to our clients.”

Stonebridge now has an eight-agent strong development site sales division in Victoria.

