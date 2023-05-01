Family exits Lygon Lodge after 25 years

LYGON Lodge on one of Melbourne’s most famous retail and hospitality strips has sold for $17,380,000, after more than 25 years as a family owned and operated business.

Located at 220-228 Lygon Street in Carlton, around 500 north of Melbourne Central, the hotel comprises a serviced apartment building with 60 guest rooms and two large licensed ground floor restaurants on a 1,019sqm site.

Benson Zhou, Rob Williamson, Julian Heatherich and Nick Lower from Savills brokered the deal for the asset, which sits in immediate proximity of Melbourne’s university and medical precinct.

“Lygon Lodge was an outstanding opportunity for any hotel operator, investor or developer looking to make their own mark on this Lygon Street icon,” said Zhou, director of CBD and Metropolitan sales at Savills.

“Given its location in a favourable Commercial 1 zone, any purchaser of this property had a wealth of options available to them, be that leaving the hotel as it is, changing the floor plates, refurbishing throughout or adding further to the existing structure.”

The offering drew extensive interest, including a number of new market entrants, including new local and offshore capital.

“Lygon Lodge is one of Carlton’s most recognised accommodation assets and following this sale, will continue that theme in the hands of its new owners,” said Lower.

“This sale simply indicates the hotel market in Victoria is incredibly strong, particularly for boutique offerings that are well located, and offer buyers operational control.

According to a recent Savills Hotel Market Overview report, hotel occupancy has been slowing rising in Melbourne, with all major Australian cities overtaking g December 2019 REVPAR levels in December 2022.

A recent report from FCM Consulting had Australia and New Zealand recording a 6% increase in hotel average rooms rates in Q4 2022 when compared to Q4 2019.

While last year also saw Australian hotel sales hit $2.14 billion, the second-highest transaction volume on record, according to CBRE.

“With supply of accommodation across Victoria being relatively low, particularly for existing hotel assets, the demand to purchase is at record highs, with investors understanding the opportunity hotel assets offer to hedge against rising interest rates and inflationary pressure,” concluded Lower.