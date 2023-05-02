Dexus maintains leasing momentum

DEXUS (ASX: DXS) has managed to maintain high occupancy across its office and industrial portfolios over the first quarter, against a turbulent macroeconomic environment.

Over the first quarter, Dexus saw improved occupancy by area in its office portfolio, which was at 95.4% from 95.3%, with a WALE of 4.5-years from 4.6-years over the same period and 2.3% of the portfolio expiring in FY23 and 9.4% in FY24.

Dexus leased a total of 24,050 square metres of office space across 55 transactions, broadly in line with the previous corresponding quarter.

Average incentives were also improved marginally, to 30.8% down from 31.8% in the previous quarter.

In its industrial portfolio, occupancy by income was also improved from 97.4% to 97.8%, with a WALE of 4.6-years down from 4.7-years.

While excluding business parks, occupancy would be at 99.9% across the portfolio.

Across the quarter, Dexus leased 63,671 square metres of industrial space over 25 transactions.

Average incentives increased slightly to 11.7%, as a result of effective deal comprising a lower proportion of leasing over the quarter.

Overall, Dexus completed 81 leasing transactions over the quarter and its rent collections also remained strong at 99.3%.

Since 31 December 2022, Dexus has exchanged or settled around $300 million transactions across the group, made up entirely of divestments.

Over the quarter, Dexus and AMP Limited also Dexus and AMP Limited finalised their deal for an alternative transaction structure for the acquisition of Collimate Capital’s real estate and domestic infrastructure business under a two-stage completion process, with the first occurring on 24 March.

“We are pleased to have achieved first completion of the AMP Capital platform acquisition. This transaction significantly expands our opportunity set and capabilities, and positions Dexus to emerge as a leading real asset manager in Australia,” said Darren Steinberg, CEO at Dexus.

“As a result, we now manage circa $44.5 billion of external funds across both infrastructure and real estate.”

Over the period Dexus also significantly reduced its FY24 debt maturities to below $400 million, securing an additional circa $400 million in loan extensions.

Dexus now has no material debt maturities for the remainder of CY23 and retains substantial headroom.

While the group’s development pipeline was $15.8 billion as at 31 December 2022, of which $8.8 billion sits within the Dexus portfolio and $7.0 billion within third party funds.

“We maintained a strong balance sheet through proactive debt management and asset recycling. Our property portfolio continues to demonstrate its resilience with high portfolio occupancy, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment,” added Steinberg.

Dexus reaffirmed its distributions guidance of 51.0 to 51.5 cents per security for the 12 months ended 30 June 2023.