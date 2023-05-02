Vendor asking prices rise marginally

A BOUNCE in housing market activity is due in May after listings fell in April, while vendors have been encouraged by signs of a recovery in housing market conditions and are lifting their asking prices.

The latest data from SQM Research shows listings fell in April by 9.0% to 227,929 properties, with all cities recording a drop. Sydney recorded a fall of 12.9%. Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide also recorded declines of 12.4%, 11.0% and 10.2%, respectively.

New listings – those on the market for less than 30 days – fell 20.2% in April, with 60,457 new property listings added to the market. Sydney, Hobart and Melbourne recorded significant falls of 23.8%, 23.5% and 21.4% respectively.

New listing numbers for the other cities are also down.

Older listings (properties that have been on the market for over 180 days) fell by 3.6% in April. All cities recorded falls in older stock except for Hobart.

“April is typically a month that does record falls in listings activity, primarily due to the multiple public and school holiday periods. That said, the falls appear to be greater than normal for this time of year,” said SQM Research managing director Louis Christopher.

“The corresponding large falls in new listings combined with an uncharacteristic fall in older listings suggests some vendor caution selling at this point in time. And those vendors who are on the market want more for their property as asking prices rose again for the month, though we note weakness in the regions.

“Going forward it is likely we will see a bounce in new activity for May. Thy key will be if we record another fall in older stock as that will confirm to us buyer activity has risen.”

Vendor asking prices rose by 0.2% nationally, the second consecutive monthly rise, which came as CoreLogic reported a similar trend in sale prices across the country.

Both Melbourne Sydney asking prices rose by 0.6%. Perth recorded the strongest increase with asking prices rising by 1.7% and 1.4% respectively.

The number residential properties selling under distressed conditions in Australia decreased to 5,793 in April, a drop of 6.9% from 6,220 distressed listings recorded in March. This was driven by falls in Western Australia (of 17.1%), ACT (7.9%) and the Northern Territory (7.1%).

“At this point in time there is no evidence that the large-scale fixed mortgage resets are having a bearing on the market,” Christopher said.