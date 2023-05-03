APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact amy.guy@australianpropertyjournal.com.au or marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au

Retail

Caulfield South, VIC

An owner occupier has won out from developers to secure a 1,302 sqm showroom and commercial building site in Melbourne’s south east, landing the sought-after property with a $5.55 million offer.

According to Stonebridge agents Julian White, Dylan Kilner and Chao Zhang, who represented a private investor, there were 115 enquiries made and eight bids received for 902-914 Glen Huntly Road.

The property has been used as a factory outlet

Office

Melbourne, VIC

Australian National Institute of Technology (NIT) College has secured its new Melbourne CBD education premises, at 335 Flinders Lane.

NIT Australia delivers courses in employment and pathways to further studies at University or higher education in information technology, engineering, project management, business management and professional year programs.

JLL’S Sam Friend negotiated 36-month lease over the 295 sqm space on behalf of Perissa Holdings Pty Ltd.

The deal was struck at $545 per sqm.

Adelaide, SA

An investor has snapped up an Adelaide CBD corner building with a $1.6 million prior to auction.

The 288 sqm property at 1/195 Wakefield Street is occupied by Century 21 and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate for a gross income of $106,500 per year. It has two reception areas, five offices, board room, training room, communication room and amenities.

Century 21 City’s Tony Bezuidenhout and Kazim Khan sold the property.

Fortitude Valley, QLD

Wilsons Australia has paid $1.2 million to acquire an inner city Brisbane office.

Raine & Horne Commercial sold the 162 sqm office at 1/41 Robertson Street.,