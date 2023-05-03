Royale flush Devine’s Gold Coast luxury tower

DEVELOPER David Devine’s DD Living has secured another $41 million in sales of ultra-luxe apartments at the 38-level Royale Gold Coast tower on prestigious Northcliffe Terrace.

Royale Gold Coast is a $435 million tower comprising of 104 two, three and four-bedroom apartments, beach homes, sky homes and penthouses residences, on absolute Surfers Paradise beachfront with six-star resort-style amenities.

Eight beachfront apartments sold in the first quarter of 2023 at an average of $5.125 million each. The sales follow more than $38 million in sales across 10 apartments in October and November.

“The majority of apartments sold over summer have been purchased by Queenslanders with many of them Gold Coast locals,” said Total Property Group managing director and Royale Gold Coast marketing manager, Adrian Parsons.

He said strong market confidence in Royale Gold Coast was due to it being one of the few premium apartment developments under construction on the Gold Coast, the pedigree of the developer and the appointment Australian construction company Hutchinson Builders.

He said Royale is now the most advanced development under construction along the elite strip of Northcliffe Terrace, and is also the largest development site along Northcliffe and Garfield Terraces and the only development on absolute beachfront with two ground-floor pools wrapping around the building.

Construction is progressing on schedule with completion forecast for the fourth quarter of 2025.

“This truly is a rare opportunity to purchase a premium lifestyle apartment on absolute beachfront on the Gold Coast with beach and ocean views that can never be built out, thanks to Royale’s incredible north east-facing corner site of Markwell Avenue and Northcliffe Terrace,” Parsons said.

According to Urbis, supply increased in the December quarter but remained at a low 1,215 new apartments for sale. The supply is centred in Surfers Paradise, which has about 70% of the supply while a further 20% is in Broadbeach, leaving the rest of the city in undersupply.

Devine appointed architectural firm DKO Architecture and interior architectural design studio Mim Design to design the 7-9 Northcliffe Terrace tower.

The six-star residential amenities are for exclusive residential use and include a grand lobby with concierge service within the upper ground floor, while a porte cochere and Café Royale is located at street level. A residents’ club takes up the entire level one, featuring a private executive lounge, bar, private dining room, a Cuccina Chef’s kitchen and wine and whiskey lockers available for purchase. The elevated ground floor club steps out onto the beach and features two swimming pools, daybeds and lounges, plus a wellness centre with gymnasium, steam room, sauna, spa and yoga terrace.