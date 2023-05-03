Regional pubs demand remain full strength

REGIONAL pubs remain sought after, as New South Wales’s Lambton Park Hotel and Queensland’s Malpass Hotel change hands.

The freehold going concern for Newcastle’s Lambton Park Hotel has sold with a DA in place, in HTL Property’s second Newcastle pub sale for 2023.

Lambton Park Hotel, at 19A Morehead Street, comprises a hotel with bar, bistro, footway seating and a DA for a new bar and function place on the first floor.

Blake Edwards and Daniel Dragicevich from HTL Property managed the sale via an expressions of interest campaign, on behalf of vendors, M.H Carnegie & Co (formerly Riversdale).

“This transaction not only highlights the residual strength of the pub sector generally but also that food and beverage assets, anchored by high value commercial real estate platforms, are still high demand assets,” said Edwards, property director at HTL.

The vendor had previously, sold off all of its gaming entitlements through HTL, before pivoting towards a traditional food and beverage business model.

The sale follows HTL Property’s transaction of numerous Newcastle pubs over the last year, the including the Beaches Hotel in Merewether, Sunnyside Tavern in Broadmeadow, Commonwealth Hotel in Cooks Hill, Northumberland Hotel l and Mayfield’s Beauford Hotel.

Meanwhile, the Malpass Hotel in Home Hill, Queensland has changed hands after 15 years under the same stewardship.

Mark Walsh from JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group managed the sale of the pub to Lilibeth Myles and her partners for a sale price between $1.5 and $1.8 million for the previous owners, Phil Campling and Sandra Morton.

“We have worked hard to make this the best pub around, and it’s great to see it going to such enthusiastic and motivated people as Lilibeth and her team,” said Campling, who noted the hotel has been experiencing some of its best trading performance.

Located at 145 Bruce Highway, the expansive two-storey hotel was opened almost a century ago in 1924 by its namesake, Joseph Malpass.

“I love these beautiful and traditional hotels, and its great not only seeing Phil and his partners making such a success of the operation, it’s also great to see it move into the hands of good people,” said Walsh.

The sale was settled on 27 April and follows more than 80 transactions facilitated by JLL Hotels over 2022, for a record total deal volume nearing $1.3 billion.