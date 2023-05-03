Colliers bolster multi-discipline business

COLLIERS has acquired NSW-based multi-discipline engineering, design, survey and advisory firm Craig & Rhodes, further strengthening its engineering and design scale and capability across Australia.

Craig & Rhodes was founded in 1923 and today has 120 professionals operating from four offices across NSW. They provide civil and structural engineering design, surveying, planning, project management, water and wastewater design, and land development advisory predominantly to residential projects and mixed commercial developments.

Colliers has acquired Craig & Rhodes under a partnership model, whereby all existing shareholders remain and continue to hold an ownership stake in the combined business. The team will form Colliers’ NSW engineering and design division, expanding its national team to over 250 people.

Colliers has a global strategy to grow its engineering and design business worldwide and the deal follows similar transactions across the United States and Europe.

Colliers has invested US$1 billion in acquisitions globally in past 12 months.