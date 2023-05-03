Hollywood Plaza getting a glam makeover

DIVERSIFIED developer LAS Group is set to upgrade Hollywood Plaza through a multi-million-dollar suite of upgrades, which will see the asset become a carbon neutral shopping centre.

Hollywood Plaza Shopping Centre in Salisbury Downs, around 18km out from the Adelaide CBD, spans 28,700sqm in the northern growth corridor.

Upgrades will see the installation of 4,000 solar panels that will generate 2.4M MWH of electricity, the upgrade of mechanical air-conditioning plant to use the latest R32 refrigerant and the installation of low energy lighting and water saving fixtures.

LAS Group has worked closely with architect Buchan Group for the internal and external upgrades and Zen Energy on the solar installation.

The centre will also see several new entrances, which will introduce significant paving and landscaping and provide seating within the newly created external space.

There will also be a new children’s play area outside Jive Café and a range of food and retail options for kids.

While the food court will be transformed with a new layout and furniture, updated fixtures and the installation of a large ceiling features, in addition to a full renewal of centre bathrooms and parents room.

The project will generate around 150 jobs over its delivery and is set to see a significant boost to the local economy.

LAS Group acquired the centre in 2021, marking the group’s first major asset in South Australia.

Major retailers at Hollywood Plaza include Coles, Woolworths, Target, along with 6 mini-majors and 70 specialty stores.

The planned upgrade works at Hollywood Plaza are due for completion in Q4 2023.