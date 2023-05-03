Mega retail precinct gets the go ahead

APH Holding has secured approval for the 50,000 sqm retail stage of its multi-billion dollar City Park master-planned precinct in Melbourne’s south east.

Woolworths will anchor the Burwood East centre, on the busy corner of Burwood Highway and Springvale Road, and APH Holding will focus on experience retail and food and beverage.

It said the City Park master plan’s initial stages would also comprise sports, entertainment, food and beverage, childcare, gyms, health and wellness services, and healthcare, and will feature a large convention centre and two hotels spanning over 400 keys.

The retail stage will cost between $200 million and $300 million to build.

More than 10,000 jobs are expected to be created by the project.

The retail centre follows City Park’s fully occupied 35,000 sqm office stage that has welcomed major corporate and technology clients including Hewlett Packard, NEC, Pronto Software, Eastern Health, PAN Software, Bolton Clarke and Hamilton Morello.

“Achieving a permit for City Park is an exciting milestone for both the team at APH Holding and the City of Whitehorse. This development shows a vision for the future and will become an important business hub for the fast-growing eastern corridor of Melbourne city,” said APH Holding CEO, Johnson Zhang.

More than 70,000 cars travel along Springvale Road and Burwood Highway, and tram route 75, connecting Vermont South to Central Pier and bus route 902 are conveniently located at the doorstep, and Glen Waverley train station is a short distance away.

On the other side of Melbourne, developer Goldfields was recently given the green light for a $100 million Coles and McDonald’s anchored centre in the western suburb of Tarneit, which will also have speciality food stores, hospitality venues, a childcare centre, medical facility and fuel station.

APH Holding, meanwhile, is also developing a multi-billion healthcare precinct in the eastern suburb of Box Hill, with the $320 million, 20-storey first stage to be anchored by government tenant Eastern Health.