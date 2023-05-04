APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of development site, land and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Development & Land

South Yarra, VIC

For the first time in 45 years, a South Yarra apartment complex has changed hands, trading for $9,001,000.

The 988 sqm block of land at 39 Rockley Road, 320 metres from Chapel Street, has 13 apartments of 100 sqm-plus each. The yield on the property is 4.31%, with a combined projected income of $388,000 per annum generated from the 13 spacious units.

Ian Angelico and Daniel Philip of CVA Property sold the property and garnered 187 enquiries and nine formal offers.

“The property attracted a great deal of interest from potential buyers, but we were able to achieve the best outcome for our client the vendor, by approaching a buyers’ advocate to secure multiple purchasers who had the ability to act and settle as the one acquisition group,” Angelico said.

Frank Valentic from Advantage Property Group managed the syndicate of purchasers.

Retail

Meadowbank, NSW

An empty cold shell shop and apartment in Sydney’s north west has sold at auction for $1.9 million.

The two-level building at 60 Constitution Road has 170sqm of floor space across two levels and is located next to Meadowbank train station and a future build-to-rent project.

Ray White Commercial’s Peter Vines, Victor Sheu and Vee Li marketed the property with vacant possession.

Canterbury, VIC

In Melbourne’s east, an expanding home décor business has committed to a three-year lease over a 150 sqm property at 90 Maling Road.

Gorman Allard Shelton’s Josh Howard negotiated the deal at an annual rent of $55,000 p.a.

Industrial

Ashmore, QLD

A showroom and warehouse building on a 2,057 sqm Gold Coast corner site has sold with vacant possession for $4.2 million.

8 Expo Court has 1,301 sqm of building area and access via four roller doors, and can easily be split into multiple tenancies.

It had previously been leased $240,000 per annum net plus GST and outgoings.

Peter Laoudikis of Ray White Commercial – Gold Coast managed the sale.