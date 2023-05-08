Investa loses fight to knock over North Sydney’s first office tower

NORTH Sydney’s first office tower has been saved from the wrecking ball by the Land and Environment Court of New South Wales (NSWLEC).

The court’s decision comes three years after Investa Property Group submitted an application to North Sydney Council to demolish the 1956-constructed building.

Since then, NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin declared the building be listed on the state’s heritage register, but the NSWLEC ordered the NSW Heritage Council to remove the listing in 2022 because the minister had failed to “consider mandatory considerations under the Heritage Act.”

North Sydney Council then blocked Investa’s plans, who appealed the decision.

The NSWLEC has dismissed the appeal, Architecture AU has reported, saying “complete demolition of the MLC will have significant, irreversible heritage impacts” and that “there is almost unanimity within the professions of architecture and heritage historians that the MLC is of state, if not national, heritage significance”.

“The MLC ‘skyscraper’, when erected in 1957 and viewed from the same perspective, dominated the North Sydney skyline and boldly declared modernist planning daring use of materials and technology as well as function-over-fussy-ornamentation. It was a contemporary architectural statement described at the time as ‘a glossy beacon of modernity’.”

Investa had argued that building had “reached the end of its design life” and that it was in the public interest to develop the site.