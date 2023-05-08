Qualitas scores $1bn CRE finance mandate

ASX-listed alternative real estate investment manager Qualitas has secured a $1 billion mandate with a global institutional investor that will be directed towards Australian commercial real estate private credit opportunities.

The mandate is available for investment in tranches, seeded by two residual stock loans for about $109 million of immediate deployment with a remit to lend across all commercial real estate sectors and another $111 million subject to usual fund investment criteria and conditions.

The balance of $780 million is subject to further approvals and there is no certainty that it will be activated in whole or in part, Qualitas said in a statement.

Qualitas will co-invest up to $30 million1 over the life of the $1 billion mandate.

The initial $220 million increases Qualitas’ total committed funds under management (FUM) to a total FUM of $6 billion, 72% of which is commercial real estate private credit and 77% is invested on behalf of local and international institutional investors.

“As the alternative lending market continues to grow so does the breadth of product available from alternative financiers,” said Andrew Schwartz, group managing director and co-founder said.

“RSLs present compelling risk-adjusted returns given the exposure level is typically at a material discount to underlying valuations with a backdrop of strong residential demand dynamics.”

Schwartz said the security, stability and quality of Australia’s commercial real estate sector is continuing to draw strong interest from global institutional investors and there is an expanding pipeline of commercial real estate private credit opportunities with an income focus as traditional sources of finance reduce their lending in this sector.

“However, a partnership of this size requires a manager with a proven track record of delivering strong returns which we have built over 15 years, through multiple real estate cycles.

“Qualitas now has significant sources of capital across our private credit strategies to accelerate deployment momentum. The market environment is currently placing a premium on the provision of liquidity and Qualitas is a party with the scale of capital to provide this much-needed liquidity. The new mandate means we can continue to capitalise on the continuously increasing opportunities in the market by deploying into attractive risk-return investments for the benefit of our investors.”

In February, Qualitas and developer Tim Gurner secured a $2 billion backing from an offshore institutional investor for the second fund of their build-to-rent platform, after they netted $1.2 billion of equity investments for the first fund.

Qualitas reaffirmed its FY23 guidance of a net profit before tax of between $30 million and $33 million, and earnings per security between 7.1c and 7.8c.