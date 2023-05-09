Architects elect Cassidy as new national president

THE Australian Institute of Architects has announced its new national president-elect in current ACT chapter president Jane Cassidy.

Cassidy has more than 25 years of experience in architecture, education and public infrastructure, is a director at GHDWoodhead Architecture and currently serves on the Australian Institute of Architects’ board.

“We thank Ms Cassidy and the other candidates for their commitment to architecture and the Institute,” said Shannon Battisson, national council chair at the Australian Institute of Architects.

“As the peak body for professionals in the built environment, we rely on the dedication and efforts of our volunteer leaders to represent us. Year after year they achieve great outcomes for architects in Australia, and beyond.”

Cassidy’s key priority will be the development of sustainable strategies to achieve net zero in the urban and built environments, on top of enhancing architectural excellence.

“As architects, we need to transcend demonstration projects and deliver high quality inclusive and sustainable built environments for all.”

Cassidy will assume the position of national president following the Australian Institutes of Architects 2024 annual general meeting, to be held on 31 May that year and will remain on the board through to 2026.

The announcement follows the recent appointment of the institute’s new CEO, Dr Cameron Bruhn. Bruhn was scheduled to step into the top role, succeeding interim CEO Barry Whitmore, from 11 April 2023.

The Australian Institute of Architects is the country’s peak body for architecture and represents nearly 14,000 members.