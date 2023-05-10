Property industry responds to budget as housing bill stalls

AS the Greens slapped down a Senate vote on Labor’s $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF), Labor’s budget’s attempts to tackle the housing crisis was given a mostly warm welcome from the property industry – although many participants said more could be done to boost housing supply.

The government had been struggling to wrangle the support of the Greens for the fund that it says would spend up to $500 million worth of returns annually to deliver 30,000 affordable homes in the first five years.

But the Greens said it didn’t go far enough, and that it doesn’t guarantee a minimum funding floor each year.

“We’re in a once-in-a-generation housing crisis and the government playing politics with housing in the Senate shows they don’t understand or don’t care that people are stuck in housing hell,” said Greens housing spokesman Max Chandler-Mather.

“Our message to Labor is we will pass this bill straight away if you work with the states to get a freeze on rent increases and guarantee $5 billion to build public and genuinely affordable housing.”

Their opposition meant Labor, who tried to gag debate and ram through a Senate vote, could not guarantee a vote on Bill by 1pm today. Any vote is now likely pushed out until at least June.

“We urge the Senate to pass this Bill so that this urgently needed federal funding can begin to flow into affordable housing as soon as possible, as the supply gap continues to widen,” PEXA chief economist Julie Toth said.

Budget response

The REIA described Tuesday’s budget as a “Goldilocks budget”. President Hayden Groves said that Treasurer Jim Chalmers had “attempted to deliver a budget that fights off inflation and help Australians that are struggling in the context of global economic conditions”.

As part of the budget, the maximum rate of Commonwealth rent assistance (CRA) will be increased by 15% over five years the help ease the cost-of-living and rental strain for 1.1 million Australians on income support or family tax benefits, which Groves said the REIA “especially applaud(s)”.

CoreLogic head of research, Eliza Owen said that while the budget gave renters “some level of recognition, low income households in the private rental market will be disappointed”.

“Even for those who qualify for CRA, the increase in payments is modest relative to the broader increase in rents across the market.”

Rents in the capital cities have surged by a record 11.7% over the past year, according to CoreLogic, as vacancy rates remain stuck at historic lows of around 1%. The country is set to receive a record 400,000 new migrants in the current financial year and 315,000 in the next, putting further strain on supply and upwards pressure on rents. The government is expecting net migration of 1.5 million people over five years.

“There needs to be more short-term public housing solutions, given how severe migration is coming through. Rents have increased substantially more than what people are receiving in benefits, and even though the new budget announced a $2 billion increase to social housing, it is well below the mark of where we should be as a nation,” said founder and head of research of InvestorKit, Arjun Paliwal.

The government is also increasing the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation’s liability cap by $2 billion to a total of $7.5 billion, to support more lending to community housing providers for social and affordable housing projects.

“Unfortunately, the budget did miss key opportunities, like setting up a rapid response housing fund, where community housing organisations could acquire suitable distressed new build properties or rental homes,” Community Housing Industry Association CEO Wendy Hayhurst said.

The government will introduce incentives to encourage the supply of housing reducing the withholding tax rate for eligible fund payments from managed investment trusts attributed to newly constructed build‑to‑rent developments from 30% to 15% increasing the capital works tax deduction rate from 2.5% to 4% per year, increasing the after tax returns for newly constructed build‑to‑rent developments

Property Council of Australia CEO Mike Zorbas said the government’s decision to “level the tax playing field” for build-to-rent projects is a “significant one”.

“This will allow a welcome new asset class to grow into its full potential across Australia, unlocking up to 150,000 new homes and relieving pressure in the rental market over the next decade.”

Andrew Purdon, regional director of CBRE’s living sectors – capital markets said that since the Prime Minister’s initial announcement of the tax change, CBRE had received a “notable increase in enquiries from investors across APAC, Europe and North America requesting market intelligence and guidance on how they can access the Australian build-to-rent market”.