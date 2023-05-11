Higher visitations lift Westfield sales by $6.4bn

SCENTRE Group recorded a 13.7% annual uplift in customer visitation to its Westfield shopping centres in the first 17 weeks of the calendar year.

CEO Elliott Rusanow the group’s strategy to attract more people had delivered a strong operating performance in the early part of 2023.

“Our focus is providing people with more reasons to visit our destinations and so far this year, we have activated more than 3,300 events,” he said.

The 163 million customer visits – reflecting an increase of 20 million compared to the corresponding period in 2022 – translated into $6.4 billion of sales in the quarter, a 14.4% year-on-year uplift.

On a rolling 12-month basis customer visitations were 499 million, up 22.6% on the previous corresponding period, while record sales of $27.5 billion were achieved.

Cash collections for the first four months were $864 million, $64 million higher than the corresponding period in excess of 100% of gross billings.

Portfolio occupancy was 98.9% at the end of April.

Scentre reconfirmed its full year funds from operation would be in the range of 20.75 to 21.25c per security, representing 3.4% to 5.9% growth for the year.

Distributions are expected to be at least 16.50c per security, representing at least 4.8% growth.