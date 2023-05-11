COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 3 Min Read
1374-1376 North Road

A WRAP up of development site, land commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact amy.guy@australianpropertyjournal.com.au or marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au

 

Industrial

Oakleigh South, VIC

A modern main road showroom, warehouse and office building in Melbourne’s south east has sold at auction for $7.125 million.

Crabtrees Real Estate’ Chris McKenzie, Gavin Dumas and Joe Monea marketed the 2,289 sqm property at 1374-1376 North Road in Oakleigh South.

The building has a first-floor office showroom, a high and bright factory warehouse, a loading dock, a loading canopy and 27 on-site car spaces with street frontage and access via Fulton Street at the rear.

“Despite a heavy downpour, there were approximately 65 people in attendance to witness the hotly contested auction unfold between six bidders resulting in a sale price well above vendors’ expectations,” McKenzie said.

Monea said the eventual buyer is in the car sales industry and has been searching for a home for their business for the past 12 to 18 months, with main road exposure being the main driver.

 

Laverton, VIC

A warehouse unit in Melbourne’s western suburbs has sold to a private investor for $610,000 on a 3.7% yield.

Unit 5/30 Triholm Avenue has 20 months remaining on its lease.

Stonebridge agents Jacob Biviano, Max Warren, Dylan Kilner and Shawn Luo sold the property.

 

Retail

Moonah, TAS

A shop in northern Hobart leased to a Nepalese and Asian grocery store has sold for $670,000.

The property comprises a 192 sqm building occupied by Maya Groceries and has first-floor offices, meeting room and bathroom.

Martin Waldhoff of Area Specialist managed the sale.

 

Development & Land

Edithvale, VIC

In Melbourne’s south east bayside region, a local private buyer has splashed out $2.5 million for a 1,394 sqm residential zoned property, which is approved for a three-level project with 16 apartments.

The plans include three one-bedroom, two two-bedroom and two three-bedroom apartments.

Knight Frank in conjunction with Biggin & Scott – Aspendale sold the site.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article CRE auctions chalk up $108m in sales
Next Article TPG makes a call in Barangaroo

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Renters plight play second fiddle to homeowners
Renters plight play second fiddle to homeowners
New home construction remains at record low
New home construction remains at record low
Retail cap rates blow out by 200 basis points
Retail cap rates blow out by 200 basis points
Vendor asking prices rise marginally
Vendor asking prices rise marginally
Rental market continues to be challenging
Rental market continues to be challenging
View more stories
Renters plight play second fiddle to homeowners New home construction remains at record low Retail cap rates blow out by 200 basis points Vendor asking prices rise marginally Rental market continues to be challenging
Lost your password?