APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of development site, land commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Industrial

Oakleigh South, VIC

A modern main road showroom, warehouse and office building in Melbourne’s south east has sold at auction for $7.125 million.

Crabtrees Real Estate’ Chris McKenzie, Gavin Dumas and Joe Monea marketed the 2,289 sqm property at 1374-1376 North Road in Oakleigh South.

The building has a first-floor office showroom, a high and bright factory warehouse, a loading dock, a loading canopy and 27 on-site car spaces with street frontage and access via Fulton Street at the rear.

“Despite a heavy downpour, there were approximately 65 people in attendance to witness the hotly contested auction unfold between six bidders resulting in a sale price well above vendors’ expectations,” McKenzie said.

Monea said the eventual buyer is in the car sales industry and has been searching for a home for their business for the past 12 to 18 months, with main road exposure being the main driver.

Laverton, VIC

A warehouse unit in Melbourne’s western suburbs has sold to a private investor for $610,000 on a 3.7% yield.

Unit 5/30 Triholm Avenue has 20 months remaining on its lease.

Stonebridge agents Jacob Biviano, Max Warren, Dylan Kilner and Shawn Luo sold the property.

Retail

Moonah, TAS

A shop in northern Hobart leased to a Nepalese and Asian grocery store has sold for $670,000.

The property comprises a 192 sqm building occupied by Maya Groceries and has first-floor offices, meeting room and bathroom.

Martin Waldhoff of Area Specialist managed the sale.

Development & Land

Edithvale, VIC

In Melbourne’s south east bayside region, a local private buyer has splashed out $2.5 million for a 1,394 sqm residential zoned property, which is approved for a three-level project with 16 apartments.

The plans include three one-bedroom, two two-bedroom and two three-bedroom apartments.

Knight Frank in conjunction with Biggin & Scott – Aspendale sold the site.