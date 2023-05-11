COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

CRE auctions chalk up $108m in sales

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 2 Min Read

EG Group has sold off another petrol station this week, this time for more than $9.6 million, as a series of portfolio auctions this week saw more than $108 million worth commercial property snapped up by investors.

Yesterday’s Burgess Rawson event at the Hilton Brisbane saw six out of seven properties sell under the hammer – a clearance rate of 86% – and followed events in Sydney and Melbourne that both saw clearance rates of 74%.

The $35.7 million haul in Brisbane took the week’s combined sales to more than $108 million.

It also saw bigger price tags, on average, than the previous days, although that didn’t necessarily translate into tighter yields than the average 5.12% seen in Sydney and 5.9% in Melbourne.

The Brendale Ampol fuel station and fast food and convenience retail complex sold for $9.625 million, the highest sale price of the week. EG Group has a new 15-year lease with options to 2038 over the 6,390 sqm corner site in the Moreton Bay region, which traded on a yield of 5.71%.

A petrol station and truck stop on 4,584 sqm in Yamanto, in Ipswich, sold for $6 million on a 6.1% yield. United Petroleum has a 15-year lease with options to 2058.

Another two childcare centres sold under the hammer for a combined $11.88 million.

The Affinity Education childcare centre in Taigum, northern Brisbane, sold for $7,125,000, on a 5.33% yield. The national operator has a brand new 15-year net lease with two options to 2068 over the fully occupied 108-place centre.

A Gordonvale, Cairns facility leased to ASX-listed Mayfield Childcare fetched $4.755 million, on a 5.50% return. It also has a new 15-year lease, with options to 2048.

Also selling was a freestanding 1,374 sqm medical pad site adjoining the $40 million Springfield Fair Shopping Centre, for $6.49 million on a 5.72% yield. ForHealth, which over 80 medical and dental centres has a 19-year lease to 2028 with options to 2038.

