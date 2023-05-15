PFAS owners settlement for loss of property value

THE federal government will pay out $132.7 million to nearly 30,000 people after settling a class action over PFAS contamination at seven air force bases nationwide.

It was alleged that the contamination from firefighting foam at the military bases leached into the groundwater and exposed landowners to poisonous chemicals. The compensation is for the loss of property value.

The affected Royal Australian Air Force bases are located in Wagga Wagga and Richmond in NSW, Townsville in Queensland, Wodonga in Victoria, Darwin in the Northern Territory, Edinburgh in South Australia, and Bullsbrook in Western Australia.

PFAS, also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, do not break down and instead build up in soil, water, and human bodies.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the biggest concern is that of people’s health.

“This is another example of where we have to get occupational health and safety right, and getting it right in the first place would avoid these sorts of actions,”

“PFAS has been an issue for those around airports.

“People have across a range of communities suffered from the use of this.

“The biggest concern I have isn’t the financial one, it’s the health of people affected by it.”

Craig Allsopp of Shine Lawyers, who represented the claimants, said, “This is a great outcome for thousands of residents across seven communities across Australia who have suffered property value loss as a result of PFAS contamination,”

“It means they’ll get money to compensate them from the loss of property value.

“We’ve obtained compensation for property value here, but obviously it’s about their whole lives and their homes, so it’s going to make a big difference to a lot of people.”

The decision comes three years after the Commonwealth paid $212 million to residents in Oakey, Katharine and Williamtown who had launched a class action over loss of property values.

A separate class action, involving Wreck Bay Aboriginal Land Council, has been adjourned until 29th May.