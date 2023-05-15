Vic mulls real estate tax reform

THE Victorian government is considering giving home buyers the option of paying an annual land tax instead of the large upfront stamp duty hit ahead of next week’s budget, and the opposition has said it is open to changes.

The Age has reported the Department of Treasury and Finance is weighing up the change to tackle housing affordability and to change an increasingly vulnerable financial situation.

Stamp duty brought in $10.4 billion to the state’s coffers in FY22, accounting for a record 33.9% of total taxes, and much higher than the long-term average of around 23%. Including land tax paid by investors, property taxed made up a whopping 47.5% of the state’s tax take.

According to The Age article, government sources said reliance on stamp duty as a single revenue had left the state’s financial position increasingly vulnerable to fluctuations of the housing market. Cyclical downturns are leading to the loss of billions of dollars of revenue; Treasury is expecting an annual average stamp duty take of $8.4 billion over the next four years, down by nearly 20% on FY22.

“We constantly review our revenue system to ensure it is appropriate to fund the services and infrastructure that Victorians rely on,” a spokesperson for Treasurer Tim Pallas said.

Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto said yesterday that the opposition was open to supporting changes to stamp duty.

“We know that stamp duty is one of the biggest impediments to new homebuyers in particular,” he said, as reported in the Australian Financial Review.

“So, we’re very open to tax reform – we’re going to need some form of tax reform.

“I’ll listen to all the advice, but I would prefer an opt-in model at this stage. I want to give people choice. It can’t be bait and switch.”

“It can’t be, ‘Hey let’s try this,’ and then you shift the goalposts. It’s got to be fixed.”

Late last year, the previous NSW Coalition government gave first home buyers the option to choose between paying stamp duty or a land tax on homes valued up to $1.5 million – giving them the option to avoid paying a $66,000 stamp duty sum upfront. However, the new Labor government that was elected in March will change that from 1st July, when it scraps the property tax option and introduces a stamp duty exemption for first home buyers who are buying properties worth up to $850,000, and concessions for homes up to $1 million.

First home buyers who have opted to pay the property tax will continue to be able to do so.

Victoria’s state government is also considering reducing the powers of local councils in statutory planning decisions.