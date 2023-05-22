Cushman supercharges valuations business

CUSHMAN & Wakefield has made several key promotions in its valuations business.

The promotions include Bill Bellew and Chris Pandzic to the role of associate director in the mortgage team and Dylan Dinte as associate director in the residential development team.

Additionally, Katrina Duncan has been promoted to senior executive assistant.

“We are thrilled to announce these key promotions at Cushman & Wakefield Valuations,” said Matthew Russell, national director and head of valuation & advisory at Cushman & Wakefield.

“These promotions reflect the dedication and expertise of our team members, and we are proud to have such talented individuals as part of our team. We are confident that they will continue to deliver exceptional service and results in their new roles.”

This follows several new additions to Cushman & Wakefield this month, including Deb Lawson as associate director of client services, project and development services Australia and Fiona Little and John Kiff as national directors of major assets and portfolios.

“Cushman & Wakefield Valuations is committed to providing expert services to its clients, and these promotions highlight the company’s focus on recognising and rewarding outstanding performance,” concluded Russell.