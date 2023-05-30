Cairns Aquarium whet investors appetite

CAIRNS Aquarium is after a new investor, offering the chance to buy into sharks, turtles, snakes and crocodiles in the popular tourist destination.

Completed in 2017 with a $54 million price tag, the three-story purpose-built complex offers over 70 displays showcasing the species, habitats, and ecosystems of tropical north Queensland.

Colliers has been appointed by the directors of Cairns Aquarium to seek expressions of interest for investment in the freehold land, business assets and business enterprise of the facility.

The offers 7,475 sqm of total floor area on a 4,003 sqm site.

“This is a real opportunity to purchase into not only an iconic site in the tourism hotspot of Cairns City, but the business as well,” said Colliers’ Stacey Quaid, who is managing the expressions of interest campaign with colleagues Matthew Meynell, Karen Wales and Jason Lynch.

“This successful all-weather venue provides guaranteed access and experiences of ecosystems seldom accessible in habitat providing a must-see close-up view of creeks and streams, wetlands and swamps, rainforest and forest floor, mangroves, the great barrier reef and the ocean depths.

“This is a highly successful enterprise that combines hands-on experience with education, conservation and social good, showing the best of our tropical marine environments.”

There have been over 1.5 million visitations since opening, and the business has now seen 15 consecutive months of record trading results.

“After six years in operation, with increasing revenues and vigorous growth, the founding partners are now seeking expressions of interest for an investor to become part of this proven and successful business opportunity,” Lynch said.

The property has 71 aquatic exhibits, 10 zones, a turtle rehabilitation centre, a tenanted restaurant, souvenir shop, coral research centre and 14 water purification plant rooms.

It is ranked in the top four attractions in Cairns.

Cairns attracts more than four million visitors each year, injecting $4 billion of spending into Cairns in 2022.

International expressions of interest will close on 22nd June.