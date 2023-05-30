Logistics giant expands to Erskine Park

BR International has signed on to a Fitzpatrick-owned distribution centre in Erskine Park in support of the global end-to-end supply chain solutions company’s national expansion.

BR International (BRi) secured the 22,660sqm state-of-the-art facility at 72 Grady Crescent, Erskine Park, around 42km west of Sydney, enabling the company to manage tits previous space limitations and operational constraints, while aiding growth and enhancing efficiency.

Todd Grima from CBRE’s advisory & Transactions Services – Occupier business worked on behalf of BRi to secure the leasing deal.

Tom Rourke from CBRE’s investment team also worked with both BRi and the owners to facilitate the deal.

“Despite the challenges of managing customer demand throughout a disruptive construction phase, we have worked closely with CBRE and owners Fitzpatrick to realise our goal of being operational before the end of this financial year,” said Rourke.

“The quality of our new facility is best in class and will enable us to set new standards in service delivery for our loyal customers.”

According to Grima, before engaging with landlords and developers through a Request for Information process, CBRE worked with BRI to establish its needs and aspirations for the space, with multiple sites evaluated ahead of the competitive deal.

“Despite a market environment with 20% year-on-year rental growth, BRi has successfully secured an super prime asset that is five times larger than its previous facility,” said Grima.

“This will enable BRi to accommodate the rapid growth of its customers and serve as an operationally robust solution for its operations going forward.”

The Erskine Park Distribution Centre is scheduled to be both completed and operational from 1 June 2023.

This latest lease for BRi comes just weeks after they secured a new office space in Hurstville CBD, in southern Sydney. With JLL’s Zack Mijic negotiating the five-year deal for Suite 2, 43 Bridge Street on behalf of Atlas Hurstville Property Holdings.