Vendors gaining confidence despite rate hikes

AS listings contracted over May, vendors were asking for more, with national asking prices climbing by 2.1% in a second consecutive monthly rise.

According to the latest figures from SQM Research, national residential property listings were down 0.3% to 226,262 dwellings down from 227,020 in April.

“Overall, listings activity for the month of May, was a positive for vendors with evidence of higher absorption rates and slightly less competition from other property sellers,” said Louis Christopher, managing director of SQM Research.

Perth saw the greatest monthly decline at 3.2%, Brisbane followed with a 1.0% decline, Hobart with 0.7%, Melbourne with 0.6% and Adelaide with 0.5%.

While Sydney saw a minor increase of 0.4%, Canberra saw an increase of 3.0% and Darwin of 3.6%.

Annually there was a 1.1% increase in nationally listings, with Canberra recording a 19.1%. Adelaide by 0.9% and Hobart by 68.8%.

Nationally, new listings were up by 3.0% in May, with 62,244 new property listings injected into the market, though this was down 16.9% from the same time last year.

Listings older than 180 days were also up by 1.5% to more than 64,227 dwellings, with distressed property listings down by 3.8%

“Distressed selling activity remains at benign levels with the exception of Tasmania where there was a further 5% increase in such stock,” added Christopher.

SQM Research is forecasting a 15% to 20% decline in new listings over June, with activity typically contracting over winter.

“As we move into the winter months, it is quite likely we will record further drops in total national listings driven by a large drop in new listings, particularly if auction clearance rates hold at current bullish levels,” said Christopher.

“Typically, new listings fall between 10% to 20% over the month of June due to the seasonal winter conditions.”

For the week ending 30 May 2023, national dwelling prices were up 2.1% for the month and 3.9% for the year.

With national house prices up 2.6% for the month and 3.9% for the year, while unit prices were down 0.5% for the month and up 5.2% for the year.

Capital city combined dwelling prices were up 0.8% for the month and 3.1% annually. With house prices up 0.8% for the month and 2.6% for the year and unit prices up 0.7% for the month and 6.7% for the year.

“With reduced stock levels and more buyers in the market, property sellers have been lifting their asking prices and this in turn suggests official estimates of actual housing price changes will record another rise over June and perhaps into July, even with another lift in the cash rate on the cards,” added Christopher.

Adelaide led the capital cities with a 1.9% increase in combined dwelling prices, followed by Brisbane with a 1.7% increase, both Melbourne and Darwin up 0.5%, Perth up 0.3% and Sydney up 0.2%.

“However further rises in the target cash rate represent a clear risk for housing market participants over the medium term,” concluded Christopher.

“While sellers to date have largely battered away the interest rate rises of 2022 and 2023, we as a research house believe we are close to a cash rate setting which could tip the scales and induce a significant increase in forced selling.”