Riverina stations for sale again after four years

ANOTHER $60 million worth of NSW Riverina agricultural properties have been tipped to the market, with adjoining stations up for grabs four years after they last changed hands in a deal that was touted as the country’s largest purchase of private land for conversation.

Juanbung and Boyong Stations are located at Oxley in the southern part of the region and span a combined 34,114 hectares. Juanbung Station is the larger of the two, at 27,499 hectares.

The Nature Conservancy and Tiverton Agriculture bought the cattle stations as a joint venture in 2019 for $55 million. The deal included the properties’ water rights and would protect the Great Cumbung Swamp from conversion to irrigated cropping, they said at the time.

The wetlands are home to around 130 bird species and more than 200 plant species.

They were sold by Tim Roberts-Thomson, who was turning his focus to the expansion of his TRT Pastoral’s King Island Beef business.

The stations have a carrying capacity of 37,000 dry sheep equivalents and are offered as beef backgrounding farmland. There is also a timber harvesting enterprise that harvests Red Gum timber for firewood, and the licence was recently extended for 15 years.

The combined holding has 55 kilometres of frontages to the Murrumbidgee River and 18 kilometres to the Lachlan River, and fronts Lake Bunumburt.

LAWD’s Danny Thomas and Elizabeth Doyle are managing the expressions of interest campaign, which closes 13th July.