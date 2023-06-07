Carey takes on WA planning

WESTERN Australia’s incoming premier, Roger Cook, has announced the new cabinet team and allocation of portfolios.

Cook himself will hold the roles of minister for state and industry development, jobs and trade, public sector management and federal-state relations, in addition to his responsibilities as premier.

“The newly shaped Cabinet team is one of energy, experience and stability. I will be leading a united and responsible team which is ready to take our State forward on the issues that matter to Western Australians,” said Cook.

“We will continue to deliver on the positive platform Western Australians overwhelmingly voted for when they elected this WA Labor Government.

While incoming deputy premier, Rita Saffioti, will take on the portfolios of Treasurer and Tourism, in addition to her Transport responsibilities. Saffioti will also continue her work of delivering the state government’s METRONET program.

Former cabinet secretary for the former McGowan government, David Michael, will become the minister responsible for ports; local government; road safety and minister assisting the minister for transport.

Stephen Dawson will take on the science portfolio and become minister assisting the minister for state and industry development, jobs and trade.

While Paul Papalia will take on corrective services in addition to his portfolios of police, defence industry and veterans issues.

Bill Johnston will add hydrogen industry to his existing responsibilities in mines and petroleum as well as energy and industrial relations.

With John Carey to add planning to his portfolios of housing, lands and homelessness.

Don Punch will take on the volunteering portfolio, in addition to existing portfolios of regional development, disability services, fisheries and seniors and ageing.

Jessica Stojkovski will become the new cabinet secretary and parliamentary secretary to the premier; minister for state and industry development, jobs and trade, public sector management and federal-state relations.

Finally, the new parliamentary secretary will be Divina D’Anna.

“My Government’s focus and energy will be on cost of living pressures, strengthening and diversifying our economy, setting up our State for the future with a transformational infrastructure program, investments in health and housing, and delivering a cleaner, affordable and reliable climate future,” added Cook.

“Through a combination of humility and hard work, my team will lead Western Australia through the challenges ahead.”

The WA governor is set to officially swear in both ministers and parliamentary secretaries for the Cook government on Thursday 8 June.