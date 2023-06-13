APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Office

West Melbourne, VIC

The Melbourne city headquarters of the Australian Chiropractors Association (ACA) has delivered a cracking 307% return, after selling under the hammer for $2.49 million to a buyer in the professional services sector.

The 38-40 Dudley Street two-storey, 251 sqm heritage-overlayed rendered bluestone property, known as Alfred House, had been owned by the ACA since 2005 when it paid for $810,000. On the fringe of Melbourne’s CBD with favourable mixed-use zoning, it has connectivity to social amenity and major arterials, as well as planned infrastructure projects including the Arden Street precinct

“The return on investment from a transaction perspective is an excellent recent example of long-term investment performance across Melbourne’s inner-metropolitan ring, driven largely by the property’s mixed use zoning that makes it suitable for a wide variety businesses spanning commercial, residential and hospitality,” said Paul Jones from Jones Real Estate, who sold the property with Sam Guest. They received over 100 enquiries and the sale price was $90,000 above the reserve.

The building is estimated to deliver about $120,000 in annual rent plus GST and outgoings.

Retail

Sunshine, VIC

A single-level 251 sqm retail property in Melbourne’s western suburbs has sold for $1,820,000, on an indicative return of 4.9%.

Gray Johnson’s Rory White and Anthony Boldrini sold 248 Hampshire Road.

It has a new five-year lease with 4% annual increases to a restaurant, and is on 304 sqm of land with a large rear yard and has separate laneway access, in a retail and commercial strip with activity centre zoning.

“Hampshire Road is the major access way through the centre of Sunshine and is the focus of development, especially with its location being only 200m from Sunshine railway station” Mr White notes.

Kensington, VIC

Cult Australian-Lebanese charcoal chicken eatery, El Jannah is expanding its Melbourne presence with a new outlet to open opposite Flemington Racecourse.

El Jannah has signed a 10-year lease over three shops at 2-14 Gatehouse Drive, Kensington, in a high-profile location with neighbouring tenants including IGA, Shell Coles Express and Hungry Jacks.

Burgess Rawson’s Ben Luu brokered the deal together with Lewis Tong and Mark Wizel from Advise Transact acting as transaction manager for the landlord and enlisting Luu as the leasing agent.

The premises offer 360-degree exposure and comprise four tenancies including IGA Express and the three shops, with areas ranging from 207 to 54 sqm.

“We managed to find a suitable tenant to take all shops which will greatly increase the value of the asset along with securing such a long-term lease to a well-established and growing brand,” Luu said.

Some 40% of the Kensington population is aged 25-44 years.

El Jannah was founded in Sydney’s Granville in 1968 and has expanded to 15 outlets across the Sydney metropolitan area, and last year made its first interstate expansion with a store in northern Melbourne’s Preston.