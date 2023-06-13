I will survive, birthplace of Priscilla change hands

THE iconic birthplace of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, the Imperial Hotel in Erskineville, has sold to Universal Hotels in a near $20 million transaction.

The 1880-built Imperial Hotel, at 35 Erskineville Road, has been a popular LGBTQIA+ venue since 1983 and was heavily featured in 1994 classic, Priscilla.

Following its last change of hands, the pub was reopened in March 2018 after extensive community consultation and significant renovation.

Kate McDonald from JLL managed the sale of the venue on behalf of Sydney Collective’s Fraser Short and Australian Hotels Association NSW President Scott Leach, who paid $6.5 million for the hotel in August 2015.

“This is a natural addition to the Universal Hotels portfolio as they continue to invest in venues with strong and diverse income streams, many of which rely on entertainment as a key business driver,” said McDonald, senior vice president at JLL.

“The Kospetas family and their incredibly capable team will provide the Erskineville community with the same good vibes as they have done all over Sydney for more than two decades.”

Universal Hotels, who are owned and operated by the Kospetas family, hold a significant stake in the Sydney hotel market including Newtown Hotel, Civic Hotel and Crown Hotel in Surry Hills.

This in addition to other LGBTQIA+ venues, such as The Riley, Oxford Hotel, and Universal on Oxford Street.

“The opportunity to transact on the Imperial was one in which we believed had great synergy with our group of venues. We have a strong connection with the LGBTQIA+ community and are very excited about the next chapter for the venue,” said Harris Kospetas, CEO at Universal Hotels.

“The acquisition fits our strategy of acquiring outstanding assets, where our operational and geographical synergies can unlock value. I would like to thank Fraser and Scott for their outstanding rebuild and subsequent stewardship of the venue.”

Recent activity in the pub market has seen the sale of The Royal Hotel, Scone in the Upper Hunter region, the 121-year-old P&O Hotel in Fremantle, The Montague Hotel in Brisbane’s West End, Engadine Tavern in NSW’s largest hotel transaction this year and the Bakehouse Steakhouse in Ipswich, all over the last month alone.