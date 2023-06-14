Knight Frank hires AMS leader

AGENTS Knight Frank has appointed a new head of asset management services (AMS) for its Western Australian team in Terri Taylor.

Taylor brings more than 22 years of experience in commercial property to the position, moving from one of WA’s best known and highest-performing private real estate owners, Hawaiian, where she was most recently in the role of shopping centre portfolio manager.

“Terri’s character, experience and diverse skill set made her a clear choice for our business,” said Jeremy Robotham, managing director at Knight Frank, WA.

“Terri is also the right cultural fit for Knight Frank in what we stand for and where we want to go. Client centricity and being the trusted real estate partner of our clients is a key pillar of our business.”

Taylor began her career in property accounting and finance before moving into property management, asset management and portfolio management roles.

“I’m looking forward to creating a future vision for Knight Frank’s AMS team in Western Australia that fosters growth and ensures we are delivering the best possible services for our clients,” said Taylor.

“I am excited to bring my strong leadership skills, as well as property industry knowledge and experience, to elevate our offering in the state.”

In her new role, Taylor will focus on growing the team’s property and facilities management portfolio and building a client-centric, high-performing business unit.

“Our state heads of AMS ensure that our clients receive service that’s tailored to the local market and client requirements, while still consistent in leveraging the best Knight Frank has to offer nationally,” said Lisa Atkins, national head of AMS at Knight Frank.

“Terri’s deep understanding of the WA market, and her approach to people, promises to make WA a centre of growth and excellence for our AMS business.”

The new hire follows closely behind Knight Frank’s three new appointments to its South Sydney team in Alec Thomas, Alex Guilfoyle and Billy Smith.