APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of development site, rural and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact amy.guy@australianpropertyjournal.com.au or marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au

Development & Land

Kawungan, QLD

A 1.17-hectare corner site in fast-growing Hervey Bay has sold for $3 million to a local medical practitioner, who intends to develop the site into a medical and mixed-use project.

Located on the soon-to-be-completed Boundary Road extension, 52 Doolong Road was sold on behalf of a private family group by Colliers’ Philip O’Dwyer.

O’Dwyer said the off-market deal came about as a result of the overflow of buyers from the sold-out Hervey Bay Heights Commercial project on Main Street, with the purchaser having missed out on one of the lots.

“Located in one of Australia’s fastest growing regions of Hervey Bay, this site presented a great opportunity as it has been zoned for future urban purpose,” O’Dwyer said.

Strong demand for coastal lifestyle property and a surge in interstate migration into Queensland has created huge growth for the region. The circa 70,000 people who live in Hervey Bay – out of the 110,000 currently in the region – will grow to around 90,000 by 2041.

Rural & Agribusiness

Clarke Creek, QLD

Clermont-based Kirkwood Grazing has bought Central Queensland-developed brigalow block Moranna for $16.35 million as it expands its operations.

The 4,077-hectare property is near Clarke Creek, halfway between Rockhampton and Mackay.

The country is developed brigalow and softwood scrub running onto coolibah river country along the Isaac River boundary. Improved pastures include buffet, green panic, urochloa, bambatsi, coach, seca and some native grasses. The river country is comprised of deep fertile black soil flats and areas along the watercourses which are shaded by blue gum, river red gum, coolibah and morton bay ash.

A 410ML Isaac River/Alluvium irrigation licence provides permanent water and potential for cropping and feedlot. Water is also provided by the Isaac River, the Mt Bluffkin Dam, semi-permanent waterholes in Clarke Creek, an equipped bore and five dams.

Ray White Rural’s Richard Brosnan managed the sale.

Clontarf, QLD

Beardsell Investments has forked out $700,000 for a 486 sqm industrial property in the Moreton Bay Region.

Raine & Horne Commercial sold 73 Snook Street.