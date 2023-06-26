Cushman boosts capital advisory business

AGENTS Cushman & Wakefield has made three new appointments to its capital advisory business, enhancing its platform across Australia and Greater China.

Trevor Maitland has been appointed as national senior director of capital advisory for ANZ, bringing his decade of experience in corporate and commercial banking and leadership to the role.

Maitland previously worked as regional executive at ANZ Banking Group.

Vincent Marotta has been appointed as national director of capital advisory for ANZ, bringing more than 16 years of experience in banking and finance, with a focus on commercial and corporate/institutional banking.

Before starting his own commercial debt advisory business, Marotta had previously worked at GE Capital, ANZ Bank, and Deloitte.

In Hong Kong, Canon Yau was appointed as managing director of capital advisory for Greater China, bringing more than two decades of experience in direct investments, deal structuring and capital raising across Greater China, Australia, EMEA and the US.

“I am excited to have Trevor, Vincent and Canon join our global Capital Advisory platform,” said Matthew Buow, chief executive at Cushman & Wakefield, Asia Pacific.

“Their extensive investment experience, relationships and insights bolster our team’s capabilities in advising and servicing our clients as they navigate the current challenging market environment characterised by high interest rates and rising inflationary trends.”

These latest appointments follow that of Mika Kania as Cushman & Wakefield’s new ESG director and Deb Lawson as associate director of client services, project and development services (PDS) Australia