VINNIES WA is set to manage new a supported accommodation service at the former Murray Hotel in West Perth, which was purchased by the government for $5.515 million earlier this year.

The former Murray Hotel at 718 Murray Street was acquired by the Department of Communities in January, with the 1,293sqm inside lot since having undergone nearly completed major refurbishments and compliance works, including removal of a swimming pool.

The works were undertaken by Kardan Construction, a Supply Nation certified Aboriginal business.

St. Vincent de Paul WA Society Inc (Vinnies WA) will manage the new supported accommodation service for people sleeping rough and experiencing homelessness in the Perth metropolitan area.

The service will provide 30 rooms including 25 for singles and five for couples, featuring individual ensuite bathrooms, as part of a Housing First supported accommodation model.

“We know that providing accommodation or a home to the most vulnerable members of our community is life changing,” said John Carey, minister for homelessness.

“This is why our Government is focused on delivering a Housing First approach that is evidence-based and provides tangible long-term outcomes to assist those who may be sleeping rough.

“We’re using every lever we can to boost social housing and deliver upon a range of key reforms to assist rough sleepers – including through this new supported accommodation service in West Perth.

The accommodation will also include an onsite kitchen, shared laundry room, and internal and external common areas.

Intake of all residents will be managed through a coordination group led by Communities in partnership with the WA Alliance to End Homelessness.

With the service to be supported by existing Housing First service providers to provide case management and support to individuals.

“St Vincent de Paul will now run the facility, which has been transformed into a low barrier, supported accommodation for people sleeping rough. St Vincent de Paul WA is an inspirational organisation that has provided valuable community services in Western Australia since 1865,” added Carey.

“Vinnies has proven success in operating low threshold services like Tom Fisher House in Perth, which is an intensive intervention night service for people experiencing long term homelessness with complex needs.”

The January acquisition of the Murray Street site was a part of the state government’s homelessness reforms and supports the $24.2 million Supportive Landlord package, which includes $20.7 million to provide 100 homes for people sleeping rough.

The WA government is investing a record $2.6 billion in housing and homelessness measures over four years, including $225 million in funding to address homelessness this financial year alone, which includes funding 130 providers to deliver critical homelessness services across WA.

Earlier this month, the Western Australian government reached a milestone in its key housing reform delivery, with over 1,300 social homes now added to public housing stock.

Having also recently announced plans to improve housing affordability by expanding the existing transfer duty concession for off-the-plan purchases to 100% for properties valued up to $650,000.

“We have a clear focus to assist people sleeping rough and give them access to appropriate accommodation and intensive wrap-around supports to enable them to transition into long-term housing options,” concluded Carey.

The Queensland state government also recently announced a new partnership with Vinnies to deliver 147 new social homes.