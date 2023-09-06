Cashed up Dexus Healthcare snaps up private hospital

FOLLOWING its $220 million equity raising, the $1.8 billion Dexus Healthcare Property Fund has acquired the Southport Private Hospital for $51 million. Located in Southport, on the Gold Coast, the private hospital is a 90-bed mental health and rehabilitation facility operated by Ramsay Health Care. DHPF fund manager Jemma Maddick said the acquisition will increases […]
