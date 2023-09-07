ESR and Solar Bay charge up renewables investments

ESR, the largest listed real estate investment manager globally, has join forces with Solar Bay to invest $500 million to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy and create a new blueprint for decarbonising the Australian property sector. The investment over the next decade will provide renewable energy solutions for ESR Australia's customers, reducing up to […]
