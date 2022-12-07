RBA delivers The Nightmare Before Christmas, rates at 10-year high

GOOGLE WEB STORIES
IT’S The Nightmare Before Christmas for Aussies with a home loan, with the Reserve Bank lifting interest rates for...
Tuesday’s move was the eighth consecutive increase, 25 basis points from 2.85% to 3.10%, means...
RBA governor Philip Lowe who recently apologised to the thousands of Australians who took out mortgages on the RBA’s guidance that interest rates would stay at...
Nevertheless, the RBA still expects inflation to reach 8% this year.
Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan, Australia & New Zealand economist with Capital Economics, said the more significant change was...
IT’S The Nightmare Before Christmas for Aussies with a home loan, with the Reserve Bank lifting interest rates for...
“We still think that the Bank will want to see solid evidence that inflation is slowing rather than just plateauing at very high levels and...
The eight increases combined will add almost $11,000 in cost to service a $500,000 mortgage, according to Finder.
“Put another way, Aussies with a $500,000 mortgage will be paying almost $900 more per month compared to...
“To comfortably afford this you’d need to be earning a minimum income of just over $180K – significantly more than the average salary,” added.
“To comfortably afford this you’d need to be earning a minimum income of just over $180K – significantly more than the average salary,” added.
“To comfortably afford this you’d need to be earning a minimum income of just over $180K – significantly more than the average salary,” added.
“To comfortably afford this you’d need to be earning a minimum income of just over $180K – significantly more than the average salary,” added.
“To comfortably afford this you’d need to be earning a minimum income of just over $180K – significantly more than the average salary,” added.
CoreLogic Australia’s head of research Eliza Owen said with forecasts ranging from 3.1% to 3.85%, the higher rate environment will...
“The impact of recent rate rises on housing is flowing through to lower volumes of new mortgage finance secured. From...
“A lift in the cash rate of 300 basis points is noteworthy, because of the 300 basis point buffer on home loan serviceability assessment introduced by...
“For those rolling off of low fixed-term rates, an average variable rate of 5.08% may create a ‘sticker shock’, noting average fixed-term rates of...
AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver said the rate hike when passed on to mortgage rates will mean that the amount a new buyer on...
“So the downwards pressure on property prices will continue for some time yet even if the RBA soon pauses the cash rate.
“While global central banks are continuing to move rates up in faster increments its worth noting that the RBA meets 11 times a year compared to 8 or less for...
______________________________