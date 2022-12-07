GOOGLE WEB STORIES

RBA delivers The Nightmare Before Christmas, rates at 10-year high

IT’S The Nightmare Before Christmas for Aussies with a home loan, with the Reserve Bank lifting interest rates for...

Read more

Tuesday’s move was the eighth consecutive increase, 25 basis points from 2.85% to 3.10%, means...

Read more

RBA governor Philip Lowe who recently apologised to the thousands of Australians who took out mortgages on the RBA’s guidance that interest rates would stay at...

Read more

Nevertheless, the RBA still expects inflation to reach 8% this year.

Read more

Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan, Australia & New Zealand economist with Capital Economics, said the more significant change was...

Read more

IT’S The Nightmare Before Christmas for Aussies with a home loan, with the Reserve Bank lifting interest rates for...

Read more

“We still think that the Bank will want to see solid evidence that inflation is slowing rather than just plateauing at very high levels and...

Read more

The eight increases combined will add almost $11,000 in cost to service a $500,000 mortgage, according to Finder.

Read more

“Put another way, Aussies with a $500,000 mortgage will be paying almost $900 more per month compared to...

Read more

“To comfortably afford this you’d need to be earning a minimum income of just over $180K – significantly more than the average salary,” added.

Read more

“To comfortably afford this you’d need to be earning a minimum income of just over $180K – significantly more than the average salary,” added.

Read more

“To comfortably afford this you’d need to be earning a minimum income of just over $180K – significantly more than the average salary,” added.

Read more

“To comfortably afford this you’d need to be earning a minimum income of just over $180K – significantly more than the average salary,” added.

Read more

“To comfortably afford this you’d need to be earning a minimum income of just over $180K – significantly more than the average salary,” added.

Read more

CoreLogic Australia’s head of research Eliza Owen said with forecasts ranging from 3.1% to 3.85%, the higher rate environment will...

Read more

“The impact of recent rate rises on housing is flowing through to lower volumes of new mortgage finance secured. From...

Read more

“A lift in the cash rate of 300 basis points is noteworthy, because of the 300 basis point buffer on home loan serviceability assessment introduced by...

Read more

“For those rolling off of low fixed-term rates, an average variable rate of 5.08% may create a ‘sticker shock’, noting average fixed-term rates of...

Read more

AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver said the rate hike when passed on to mortgage rates will mean that the amount a new buyer on...

Read more

“So the downwards pressure on property prices will continue for some time yet even if the RBA soon pauses the cash rate.

Read more

“While global central banks are continuing to move rates up in faster increments its worth noting that the RBA meets 11 times a year compared to 8 or less for...

Read more

Our Website

Related stories

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twitter

in

______________________________

Connect with us: