Affordable rental stock shrinking rapidly

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
THE share of total rental properties listed below $400 per week has dropped to a new low, with no real relief being provided to Australia’s renters.
According to a new PropTrack Market Insight Report, the share of rental properties listed for less than $400 per week on realestate.com.au has...
At 16.2%, this is the lowest share of more affordable rentals on record, with the same month last year seeing a 30.2% share of all listings...
The share of listings under $400/week also reached new record lows for all capital cities, with Hobart and Darwin the exceptions...
“The nation’s rental market is in dire straits, with little sign of meaningful reprieve on the horizon. Advertised rents are...
This comes after the first quarter of the year saw a 2.5% increase to already elevated rentsand CoreLogic’s...
In Sydney, the share of total listings under $400/week fell from 18.95% to 9.13% over the year, with Melbourne seeing a...
In Adelaide the share of listings fell from 36.36% to 21.90%—one of the few capitals that didn’t see the share halve—while...
Perth not only recorded the sharpest decline over the year but has fallen 86% from the 59.39% share of listings in March 2020...
Hobart was down from 19.71% to 9.83%, Darwin from 13.95% to 8.74% and the ACT down from the already tight...
The combined capital cities were down from 28.14% to 11.93% over the year, which is less than a third of listings seen in...
The decline in listings under $400/week was less pronounced but still significant in the combined regions, down from...
“Pressure has shifted from regional areas to the capital cities – particularly in inner-city areas – as demand from...
“Strong migration, low vacancy rates and limited new supply mean tough conditions for renters are likely to remain...
