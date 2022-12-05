RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

ALAND reveals mixed-use project in Gosford

SYDNEY developer ALAND has unveiled a mixed-use residential and hotel development that will be delivered on a 5,656 sqm parcel in the heart of Gosford on the Central Coast.

ALAND in June acquired the 108 Donnison Street site, at the time saying that depending on pre-sales it would largely stick to the Dickson Rothschild architectural design of...

The developer has now amended those plans to “better suit the current market and local community” to include ...

The project is called Archibald, named after Archibald Acheson, the second Earl of Gosford. It is now being launched to...

“As a result of careful consideration, we believe we have created an exceptional contemporary design that will appeal to...

“Gosford is rapidly emerging as one of the most exciting fast-growth commercial hubs on the east coast of Australia and...

“The Central Coast has been impacted along with almost every other market in the country, but the growing trend towards sea and...

Archibald is well-connected Gosford train station, Central Coast Stadium, TAFE and the University of Newcastle’s proposed...

