ALAND reveals mixed-use project in Gosford

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
SYDNEY developer ALAND has unveiled a mixed-use residential and hotel development that will be delivered on a 5,656 sqm parcel in the heart of Gosford on the Central Coast.
ALAND in June acquired the 108 Donnison Street site, at the time saying that depending on pre-sales it would largely stick to the Dickson Rothschild architectural design of...
The developer has now amended those plans to “better suit the current market and local community” to include ...
