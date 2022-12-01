Home buyers set sail for The Gateway

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
BEAUGROUP’S $250 million marina harbourfront residential precinct, The Gateway, near Bundaberg in Queensland has achieved more than $12 million in sales over the last five weeks.
Occupying over 70,0000sqm of prime waterfront land on the Burnett River, The Gateway is located at 67 Harbour Esplanade in Burnett Heads, around 17km from...
The first stage of the Gateway Waterfront Residences will offer 46 north-facing dwellings across two low-rise buildings, Musgrave and Elliot, priced from $795,000.
The two-, three- and four-bedroom residences will include open plan living and dining spaces, a large master bedroom with...
“The market response to The Gateway Waterfront Residences has been incredible. We knew we had something special on...
“40% of sales have come from locals who recognise the scarcity and value in north facing waterfront residences, alongside those who have been enticed by...
The Gateway will also meet growing demand for berths as boat sales increase across Queensland and more broadly across the east coast of the...
“Buyers can enjoy the year-round equable climate where they are virtually free of the tropical coastline weather extremes, and...
Simon Harvey’s development company, BeauGroup Management Pty Ltd is backing the project and has been progressively re-deploying capital via...
Dredging work is currently well underway and anticipated for an early 2023 completion, before construction and installation of the first 80 marina berths commences.
